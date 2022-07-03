J&K LG announces Rs 5L reward to villagers of Reasi for apprehending two most-wanted terrorists

AMN

Jammu & Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday announced Rs 5 lakh cash reward to villagers of Tukson Dhok, Reasi for displaying great courage and bravery in apprehending two most-wanted terrorists. Two AK rifles, 7 Grenades, a Pistol and a huge quantity of ammunition were recovered from their possession.

Manoj Sinha said that he salutes the bravery of villagers of Tukson Dhok, Reasi, who apprehended two most-wanted terrorists. The determination of common man shows end of terrorism is not far away.