J&K Implements NEP-2020 in All Government Degree Colleges

Jammu and Kashmi Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo informed the Legislative Assembly that Higher Education Department has already implemented National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 in all Government Degree Colleges across the Union Territory.

Minister was replying to a question raised by Javid Riyaz in Legislative Assembly. The Minister informed the house that the colleges of J&K are already offering job-oriented/skill-based courses to enhance students’ employability and practical learning. She also informed that Business Management programmes are being offered in good number of colleges in J&K but Artificial Intelligence as a separate programme has not been introduced as yet as Artificial Intelligence is new and developing area of learning. She further said that Artificial Intelligence is taught as part of curriculum of Computer Applications.