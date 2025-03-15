Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

64 Maoists surrender in Telangana

Mar 15, 2025
64 Maoists surrender in Telangana

In Telangana, 64 members of the banned CPI Maoist party have voluntarily surrendered before Inspector General of Police, Multi Zone-I Chandrasekhar Reddy and Bhadradri Kothagudem District Superintendent of police, Rohit Raj.

With this, the total number of Maoists who have surrendered during the last two months has gone up to 122. The IGP informed the media that 48 men and 16 women were among those who surrendered today. He said the surrendered Maoists will be given 25 thousand rupees each as immediate assistance. The IGP assured that police department will extend support to rehabilitate them in the coming days.

