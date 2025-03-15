BJP Criticizes Karnataka Govt’s Minority Reservation in Govt Contracts

Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

BJP has termed Karnataka government’s decision to provide four percent reservation to certain minorities in government contracts as unconstitutional. Briefing media at party headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad asserted that religion based reservation is not permissible under the Indian Constitution. He added that reservation must be provided on the basis of social and educational backwardness. Mr Prasad also said that the new standards set by the Congress in appeasement and vote bank politics are harmful to the nation.

