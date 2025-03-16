Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Govt to Facilitate Education of Bihar’s Khushboo Kumari: Dharmendra Pradhan

Mar 17, 2025
AMN

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has come forward to help a meritorious girl student Khushboo Kumari who hails from a poor background from Danapur area in Patna district. Khushboo, aspires to become a doctor but due to financially weaker background her father was not able to afford the cost of her study in science stream.

Her father Upendra Rai, got her admission in Arts stream. As her dreams appeared to dashed, Khusboo expressed her grief to media persons, which went viral.

In a suo-motu cognizance of the matter Mr. Pradhan on Sunday talked to Khusboo via video conference in presence of her parents. The Union Minister hailed Khushboo as a brave girl and persuaded to fullfil her cherished dream. Mr. Pradhan said the government will facilitate her studies and she has not to bother about admission. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is promoting girl’s education and they should not be discouraged.

The Education Minister assured all possible help to Khushboo, so could excel in life. Mr. Pradhan directed District Magistrate of Patna to provide help to her and get her admitted in Science stream from upcoming 2025-27 academic session.The minister also directed to the DM to help her from Central and state schemes which are meant for students.During the conversation the girl was motivated and she thanked Mr. Pradhan.

District Magistrate of Patna Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh said the district administration will provide all possible help to Khushboo both financial and moral.

The DM said the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Danapur and District Education Officer of Patna have been asked to personally supervise the matter.

