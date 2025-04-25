Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K: Gunfight erupts between terrorists, security forces in Bandipora

Apr 25, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

A gunfight broke out between terrorists and security forces in Bandipora district of in Jammu and Kashmir today. Official sources said security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Kulnar Bazipora area of Bandipora district following information about the presence of the ultras in the area. They said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding ultras opened fire on the security personnel. No casualties have been reported in the incident so far. Further details were awaited.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi markets shut in tribute to Pahalgam terror victims

Apr 25, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

IMD issues heatwave alert for Northwest India; heavy rainfall expected in Northeast, Eastern states

Apr 25, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Indian Coast Guard conducts search and rescue exercise in Bay of Bengal

Apr 24, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K: Gunfight erupts between terrorists, security forces in Bandipora

25 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi markets shut in tribute to Pahalgam terror victims

25 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

IMD issues heatwave alert for Northwest India; heavy rainfall expected in Northeast, Eastern states

25 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Nepal PM Oli to address 1st day of parliament’s summer session

25 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!