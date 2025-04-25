J&K: Gunfight erupts between terrorists, security forces in Bandipora

AMN/ WEB DESK

A gunfight broke out between terrorists and security forces in Bandipora district of in Jammu and Kashmir today. Official sources said security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Kulnar Bazipora area of Bandipora district following information about the presence of the ultras in the area. They said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding ultras opened fire on the security personnel. No casualties have been reported in the incident so far. Further details were awaited.