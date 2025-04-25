Delhi markets shut in tribute to Pahalgam terror victims

AMN/ WEB DESK

Several markets in the National Capital Delhi, will be closed today as traders have called for a bandh to protest the terror attack in Pahalgam. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said that Delhi trade associations have asked for a complete market shutdown in response to the terror attack and as a mark of tribute to those who lost their lives. Our correspondent reports that more than 900 markets in Delhi will remain closed today as part of the protest.

As a mark of tribute to the deceased and in strong solidarity with the government, leading trade associations of Delhi have called for a complete shutdown of markets in the city. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has appealed to all traders across Delhi to voluntarily keep their establishments closed and observe the bandh peacefully. Talking to the media in New Delhi, CAIT’s Secretary General and BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal, stated that this bandh is not a protest but a symbol of tribute and national solidarity. He appealed to all traders to take all necessary precautionary measures in their respective markets and ensure that the bandh is observed peacefully.

CAIT has also requested the Delhi Police and administrative authorities to maintain law and order during the bandh and ensure a peaceful environment across all marketplaces.