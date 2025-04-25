Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

IMD issues heatwave alert for Northwest India; heavy rainfall expected in Northeast, Eastern states

Apr 25, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heatwave conditions over Northwest India during the next three to four days. According to IMD, heat wave conditions will continue over West Madhya Pradesh, West Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and East Rajasthan till the 29th of this month. Similar conditions are expected over Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Odisha, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Telangana till tomorrow.

The weather department also predicted hot and humid conditions over Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema till tomorrow. Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya till Sunday. Heavy rainfall is also predicted at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. The IMD also forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds over the Northeast and Southern parts of the country over the next two to three days.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K: Gunfight erupts between terrorists, security forces in Bandipora

Apr 25, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi markets shut in tribute to Pahalgam terror victims

Apr 25, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Indian Coast Guard conducts search and rescue exercise in Bay of Bengal

Apr 24, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K: Gunfight erupts between terrorists, security forces in Bandipora

25 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi markets shut in tribute to Pahalgam terror victims

25 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

IMD issues heatwave alert for Northwest India; heavy rainfall expected in Northeast, Eastern states

25 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Nepal PM Oli to address 1st day of parliament’s summer session

25 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!