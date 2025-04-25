IMD issues heatwave alert for Northwest India; heavy rainfall expected in Northeast, Eastern states

AMN/ WEB DESK

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heatwave conditions over Northwest India during the next three to four days. According to IMD, heat wave conditions will continue over West Madhya Pradesh, West Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and East Rajasthan till the 29th of this month. Similar conditions are expected over Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Odisha, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Telangana till tomorrow.

The weather department also predicted hot and humid conditions over Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema till tomorrow. Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya till Sunday. Heavy rainfall is also predicted at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. The IMD also forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds over the Northeast and Southern parts of the country over the next two to three days.