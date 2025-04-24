Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Indian Coast Guard conducts search and rescue exercise in Bay of Bengal

Apr 24, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Indian Coast Guard conducted its regional-level search and rescue exercise in the Bay of Bengal off Karaikal coast in Puducherry. The drill showcased daring rescue operations, including airlifting of passengers, fire control on vessels, and medical evacuation using helicopters, light aircraft, and patrol ships.

District Collectors of Karaikal and Nagapattinam, senior police officials, and other government officers observed the exercise as they were taken to the mid-sea from a private port at Vanjoor aboard Coast Guard ship Shaurya.

Various Coast Guard assets including ships Shaanak, Annibesant, Ameya, Shaurya, and Charlie, along with a medical rescue boat participated in the drill. 

