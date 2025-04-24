Pahalgam attack: All party meeting in Srinagar endorses steps taken by Centre against Pakistan

AMN/ WEB DESK

The All Party Meeting convened by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack on Tuesday April 22nd, in Srinagar today unequivocally endorsed all steps taken by the Union Government against Pakistan. The Meeting also strongly condemned the heinous and inhumane attack in Pahalgam that targeted the innocent civilians.

The Meeting also appealed to the governments of all States and Union Territories to come forward with unwavering commitment to protect the Kashmiri students and citizens who find themselves far from home. It said they must be safeguarded against any form of harassment, discrimination or intimidation.

After the conclusion of the Meeting at Sher e Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) this evening, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah read out resolution passed unanimously by all members present in the meeting.

The Meeting resolved to support all efforts in bringing the perpetrators to justice and extended deepest condolences to the families who have suffered loss.

The Meeting concluded by calling upon all political parties, community leaders, religious institutions, youth groups, and civil society organisations in J&K and the Nation to maintain calm, resist the provocations of those who seek to disrupt the harmony, and continue working together for the peace and development of the region.

A two-minute silence was observed before the start of the meeting, as a mark of solidarity with the victims and other sufferers in the Pahalgam terror attack.

The meeting was attended by National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, Senior BJP leader & Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma, CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami, JKPCC President Tariq Hameed Karra, PDP President Mehbooba Mufti, Peoples Conference President Sajad Lone, Awami Ittehad Party leaders, Health Minister Sakina Itoo, BJP leader Sunil Sharma, JDU President G M Shaheen and other prominent figures.