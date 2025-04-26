Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Delhi Govt Extends Deadline for Pak Nationals to Leave Amid Visa Suspension Following Pahalgam Attack

Apr 26, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Delhi government has extended the deadline for the Pakistani nationals whose visa has been suspended after the Pahalgam terror attack, from 26th April to 29th April. Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood appealed to all citizens to help identify Pakistan nationals overstaying in the national capital and inform the nearest police station immediately.


Delhi Government in its statement said that in pursuance of the decision of Centre to suspend the Visa services to Pakistani nationals, all existing visas issued to Pakistani nationals stands revoked with immediate effect. It added, the government unequivocally shares the security concerns resulting from the illegal overstay of Pakistani nationals in Delhi. 

