FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     06 Jul 2022 09:49:40      انڈین آواز

J&K: Amarnath Yatra resumes after remaining suspended due to inclement weather

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

In Jammu and Kashmir, Shri Amarnathji Yatra resumed today from Baltal and Pahalgam tracks after remaining suspended for a day due to inclement weather. A fresh batch of 5,982 pilgrims with 3,363 via Pahalgam and 2,619 via Baltal route, in a cavalcade of 209 vehicles left the Bhagwati Nagar Base Camp in Jammu this morning.

As per official sources, 12,745 Yatris including 446 by Chopper have left from Baltal route while 8,915 Yatris have left from Pahalgam route towards Holy Cave Shrine till 11 A.M. to pay their obeisance at the holy cave shrine of Shri Amarnathji.

A total of 73,546 Yatris have had the holy Darshan of Lord Shiva till last evening.

The online Darshan is also available on the website of Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board http://www.shriamarnathjishrine.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Shikhar Dhawan to lead Indian squad against West Indies

The Selection Committee has selected the team for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies. Shikhar ...

Hockey Women World Cup: Vandana’s goal helps India hold China to 1-1 draw

Harpal Singh Bedi Striker Vandana Katariya's 45th minute goal enabled India to salvage a point as they snat ...

Boxing: India’s Alfiya Pathan stuns former world champ, clinch Gold in Elorda Cup

Gitika also shines to clinch golds in Elorda Cup By Harpal Singh Bedi Youth World champions Alfiya Pat ...

خبرنامہ

اردو کے نامور نقاد ڈاکٹر گوپی چند نارنگ انتقال کرگئے

 اردو کے نامور نقاد پروفیسر ڈاکٹر گوپی چند نارنگ کا امریکہ م ...

بھارت میں اقلیتوں پر حملوں میں اضافہ ہوا ہے، امریکی محکمہ خارجہ

بھارت فطری طور پر تکثیریت پر مبنی سماج ہونے کے ناطے مذہبی آزا ...

نفرت کے سوداگر سری لنکاکی تباہی سے سبق حاصل کریں:مولانا ارشدمدنی

بھیانک سیلاب میں جہاں انتظامیہ کے لوگ نہیں پہنچے وہاں جمعیۃک ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart