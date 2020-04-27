J&K: 3 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Qazigund

AMN

Three terrorists were killed in a fierce gunfight that broke out between terrorists and security forces at Lower Munda area of Qazigund this morning in Jammu and Kashmir. Public Relations Officer (PRO), Defence in Srinagar Colonel Rajesh Kalia said that a joint team of Army’s 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operations Group and Central Reserve Police Force laid a cordon-and-search operation at Lower Munda following the inputs about the presence of some terrorists there.

The joint team intensified searches at around 8:00 a.m. and the hiding terrorists opened indiscriminate fire leading to an encounter that resulted into the killing of three terrorists. The fight was going on when the reports last came in.