Jharkhand reports first COVID-19 positive case



First COVID-19 positive case from Jharkhand was detected today at the isolation ward prepared at KhelGaon stadium in Ranchi. State Health Minister Banna Gupta in a statement has confirmed the case.

Talking to All India Radio, Principal Health Secretary of Jharkhand, Dr Nitin Madan Kulkarni said that the patient is a foreign national of Malaysia and has recently returned from New Delhi.

The 22- year old patient has been tested Corona positive after her reports were confirmed by the Microbiology department of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences today.

She was part of the group at Tablighi Jamat at Hazrat Nizammudin Markaz in New Delhi. Later to which she had come to Ranchi and was staying with her relatives in Hindpiri locality of Ranchi, which has dense of population of Muslim community. The patient had undergone a double test for COVID-19.

The officials doubly checked her reports to ensure and today her reports came positive. Presently she has been quarantined in the COVID special Isolation Ward at RIMS. More than 22 people who were part of the Tablighi Jamat group have been arrested and quarantined at Isolation Ward at Khelgaon by the State Police on March 29. The Hindpiri locality has been sealed by the state police forces and people of every household in the nearby are being sent for medical tests.

State Government has become pro-active after detection of First COVID-19 case in the State. Chief Minister Hemant Soren with other ministers and officials are reviewing the condition in the ongoing high-level meeting at state headquarters.

Deputy Commissioner of Ranchi, Rai Mahimat Ray has imposed curfew in Hindpiri area of Ranchi with immediate effect to ensure safety measures to further contain the spread of COVID-19 in Jharkhand.

In a media briefing held this evening, Ranchi DC appealed to all the passengers to come forward for necessary medical tests who had by chance travelled in B1 coach of Train number 20840 New Delhi-Ranchi Rajdhani Express on 16th March to reach Ranchi on March 17. All passengers must contact on number 9431708333 or 1950 immediately.