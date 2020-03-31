FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     01 Apr 2020 12:09:38      انڈین آواز
Ad

Jharkhand reports first COVID-19 positive case

Leave a comment
Published On: By


First COVID-19 positive case from Jharkhand was detected today at the isolation ward prepared at KhelGaon stadium in Ranchi. State Health Minister Banna Gupta in a statement has confirmed the case.

Talking to All India Radio, Principal Health Secretary of Jharkhand, Dr Nitin Madan Kulkarni said that the patient is a foreign national of Malaysia and has recently returned from New Delhi.

The 22- year old patient has been tested Corona positive after her reports were confirmed by the Microbiology department of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences today.

She was part of the group at Tablighi Jamat at Hazrat Nizammudin Markaz in New Delhi. Later to which she had come to Ranchi and was staying with her relatives in Hindpiri locality of Ranchi, which has dense of population of Muslim community. The patient had undergone a double test for COVID-19.

The officials doubly checked her reports to ensure and today her reports came positive. Presently she has been quarantined in the COVID special Isolation Ward at RIMS. More than 22 people who were part of the Tablighi Jamat group have been arrested and quarantined at Isolation Ward at Khelgaon by the State Police on March 29. The Hindpiri locality has been sealed by the state police forces and people of every household in the nearby are being sent for medical tests.

State Government has become pro-active after detection of First COVID-19 case in the State. Chief Minister Hemant Soren with other ministers and officials are reviewing the condition in the ongoing high-level meeting at state headquarters.

Deputy Commissioner of Ranchi, Rai Mahimat Ray has imposed curfew in Hindpiri area of Ranchi with immediate effect to ensure safety measures to further contain the spread of COVID-19 in Jharkhand.

In a media briefing held this evening, Ranchi DC appealed to all the passengers to come forward for necessary medical tests who had by chance travelled in B1 coach of Train number 20840 New Delhi-Ranchi Rajdhani Express on 16th March to reach Ranchi on March 17. All passengers must contact on number 9431708333 or 1950 immediately.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: IOC member

According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...

Sports administrator BVP Rao resigns from Governing Body of SAI

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Protesting the decision to merge the Special Area Games Scheme ( SAG) with ...

ART & CULTURE

President Kovind confers 61st annual Lalit Kala Akademi awards

AMN President Ram Nath Kovind Wednesday conferred 61st annual Lalit Kala Akademi's awards on 15 artistes a ...

V P asks people to conserve linguistic heritage of India

"Studies by the experts suggest that teaching in mother tongue at the initial stages of education gives impetu ...

Ad

MARQUEE

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Filmi Tidbits: Sooryavanshi to be postponed amid Coronavirus

Filmi Tidbits: Sooryavanshi to be postponed amid Coronavirus

Entertainment Desk Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty is set for March 24 release for no ...

Irfan Khan to take health break after Angrezi Medium

Irfan Khan to take health break after Angrezi Medium

Ailing actor Irfan Khan is unlikely to sign any new film in the near future as want health break. Angrezi Medi ...

Ad

CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

No shortage of medicines in country to combat COVID-19 outbreak: Govt

Staff Reporter / New Delhi Government of India today said that there was no shortage of medicines in the co ...

J&K: Total Coronavirus patients rise to 55

AMN J&K Government informed that six new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), all from Kashm ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!