Jharkhand: Governor seeks legal advice on EC’s report over Case against CM Hemant Soren

AMN / RANCHI

The Election Commission of India has submitted its report to Governor of Jharkhand Ramesh Bais on the office of profit case of Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Governor Ramesh Bais is likely to take a decision on this case today. Political stir has increased in the State after Governor Ramesh Bais returned to Ranchi yesterday. Official sources have confirmed that the copy of judgment has reached Raj Bhavan.

Sources in the Governor House have confirmed that Governor Ramesh Bais has been studying the EC report and seeking legal advice on the case. Senior bureaucrats have also been approached by the Governor House on this matter. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren has called a meeting of UPA MLAs at his residence in Ranchi today amid recent political developments in the state. Meanwhile, CM Soren had dismissed reports of receiving any communication from ECI or Governor on his disqualification as an MLA in office-of-profit matter.