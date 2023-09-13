Jawan Box Office collection: SRK ‘s film becomes fastest Bollywood movie to surpass ₹300 crore mark

AMN / WEB DESK

Shah Rukh Khan’s film ‘Jawan’ is set to surpass ₹350 crore mark in India on Day 7 of its release.

Directed by Atlee and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, this action-packed thriller had previously crossed the ₹300 crore mark. As per Sacnilk.com, the film raked in approximately ₹27.22 crore net in India on its sixth day since release. As per early estimates , the film is expected to collect ₹21.50 crore net on Day 7.

Shah Rukh Khan took to social media platform X to express his gratitude for the success of ‘Jawan.’ In his message, he thanked fans for their love and appreciation. He also encouraged fans to share their photos and videos of enjoying the movie in theatres.

The cumulative earnings of ‘Jawan,’ across all languages in India, currently amount to ₹346.30 crore. While specific occupancy figures are yet to be disclosed, the movie recorded an overall occupancy rate of 26.28% in the Hindi language on Tuesday.

Film industry analyst Sumit Kadel shared that ‘Jawan,’ had surpassed the ₹600 crore mark worldwide on Tuesday. He described this achievement as nothing short of astonishing, “Another HUGE DAY for this #ShahRukhKhan starrer.”

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted on social media platform X that ‘Jawan’ turned out to be the fastest Bollywood movie to surpass ₹300 crore mark on Day 6 of its release followed by Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ that achieved this feat in 7 days.

The film was released in theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions. The film boasts a star-studded cast, including Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Deepika Padukone also plays a special role as Shah Rukh’s mother in the movie. Other actors in the film include Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Lehar Khan, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and Ridhi Dogra.

Numerous celebrities, including Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, and Ameesha Patel, congratulated Shah Rukh Khan on social media for the film’s success. Shah Rukh Khan’s next project, ‘Dunki,’ directed by Rajkumar Hirani and featuring Taapsee Pannu, is eagerly awaited by fans.