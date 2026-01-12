The Indian Awaaz

Japanese PM Takaichi Sanae wants to deepen Japan-US cooperation

Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae has said that she wants to deepen Japan-US cooperation across a wide range of fields when she meets with US President Donald Trump.

Takaichi shared her thoughts in the run-up to the bilateral summit on an NHK TV program that was aired Sunday. Her trip to the US is being arranged for this spring.

She said specifics of her trip are being worked out. She said she will thoroughly prepare to promote bilateral cooperation in foreign affairs, economy and security and to open a new chapter in the history of the Japan-US alliance.

Takaichi also commented on tighter export controls to be imposed on Japan for what Beijing calls dual-use items that have both military and civilian applications. She said the measures, which target only Japan, deviate significantly from international practice and are unacceptable.

She said the government has swiftly lodged a complaint with China and demanded that Beijing rescind the measures. She added she will coordinate with G7 members in responding, with strong determination and calmness.

She also said she will press ahead with initiatives to reinforce the country’s supply chains to reduce reliance on any single country for critical supplies.

On the possibility of naming Cabinet ministers from her party’s coalition partner, Japan Innovation Party, Takaichi said she needs to consider what the JIP thinks. She simply said an ideal coalition government should have shared tasks and responsibilities, not only in the Diet but also in the Cabinet.

