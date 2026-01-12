Iran Says “Organised Terror Network” Hijacked Riots, Distinguishes Violence from Legitimate Protests

Last Updated on January 12, 2026 1:07 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / NEWS DESK

Iran’s National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani has said that a “destructive and organised network” infiltrated recent unrest across Iranian cities, carrying out violent acts that resemble the tactics used by Daesh terrorists.

Speaking to the Tasnim news agency, Larijani stressed that the violent riots of recent days must be clearly separated from legitimate public protests driven by economic hardship. He said frustration over rising inflation and currency instability was “completely understandable” and acknowledged that the government is duty-bound to address these concerns, including stabilising the foreign exchange market, which he described as a rightful demand of both traders and ordinary citizens.

However, Larijani warned that certain groups exploited the protests to carry out “extremely violent and criminal actions,” including killings and arson. Such acts, he said, were comparable to methods used by terrorist organisations like Daesh. “No one protesting economic problems would commit such crimes,” he asserted.

The security official expressed regret over casualties among police personnel, stating that many had been injured and several killed. He added that civilians were also among the dead and wounded, and said authorities must identify the groups backing those responsible for the violence.

Larijani cautioned that insecurity and destruction would only deepen Iran’s economic difficulties. He said attacks on economic centres, public and religious sites, buses and municipal infrastructure — all built with public funds — directly harmed citizens. “Insecurity leads to economic stagnation, and this is not the way to resolve economic problems,” he said.

He called on the judiciary to act firmly against those involved in killings, riots and destruction of public property, noting that the judiciary chief had already signalled a tough stance. Tasnim earlier reported that 109 security personnel were killed during the unrest nationwide.

Meanwhile, in a televised address to the nation, President Masoud Pezeshkian outlined his government’s plans to respond to public economic demands. He said the administration was ready to listen to legitimate grievances, while emphasising the distinction between peaceful protest and violent rioting.

President Pezeshkian accused the United States and Israel of orchestrating violence to “spread chaos and disorder,” and urged citizens to distance themselves from “rioters and terrorists” involved in killings and the burning of public and private property.