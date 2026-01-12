PM Modi calls upon people to remain united against divisive forces

Last Updated on January 12, 2026 12:33 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon citizens to stay united and defeat all forces conspiring to divide the country. Addressing a massive gathering on the occasion of Somnath Swabhiman Parv at Prabhas Patan, Gujarat, on Sunday, the PM urged countrymen to move forward together shoulder to shoulder and heart to heart for the cause of Viksit Bharat while remaining deeply connected to our past.

Describing the Somnath Swabhiman Parv as a vibrant reflection of the eternal faith and devotion, the PM stated that this festival is not merely a celebration of historical glory, but a vital opportunity to keep the timeless journey of the Somnath temple alive for future generations. Emphasizing the values of Indian civilization, the Prime Minister said that our civilisation does not teach us to defeat others, but rather to live a balanced life. He added that the faith embodied by Somnath does not carry a message of hatred or destruction but of love.

Recalling the temple’s historic journey of redevelopment following successive invasions from Ghazni to Aurangzeb, Mr. Modi noted how Somnath rose and was rebuilt time and again. He lamented that, historically, a mentality of religious fanaticism often reduced these invasions to ordinary looting, while the stories of those who sacrificed their lives to defend the temple did not find place in history. The Prime Minister remarked that proponents of appeasement had previously bowed before extremists, ignoring the profound spiritual struggle of the people.

The Prime Minister also said that those who sacrificed everything for the temple weren’t given importance, and some politicians and leaders tried to whitewash the religiously motivated attacks. He further alleged that the history of hatred and cruelty was hidden from us and those involved in appeasement politics surrendered before the extremist forces.

Mr Modi said that those forces who opposed the restoration of Somnath Temple are present and active in India. Mr Modi further said that such forces are conspiring against India, and hence we have to be vigilant and powerful.

Earlier, On the second day of his Gujarat visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the grand ‘Shaurya Yatra,’ at Prabhas Patan organsied as part of the historic Somnath Swabhiman Parv. The Yatra was a ceremonial procession of 108 horses organized to honor the countless warriors who defended the Somnath Temple over centuries. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi also joined PM during the Yatra. Thousands of devotees from across the country took part in the procession. PM paid tributes to the countless warriors who laid down their lives defending the Somnath Temple. The PM also performed pooja and offered prayers at Somnath Mahadev.



Later in the day, the PM will inaugurate the remaining stretch of Phase 2 of Ahmedabad metro from Sector 10A to Mahatma Mandir metro station in Gandhinagar.