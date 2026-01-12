Amit Shah Launches BJP’s ‘Mission 2026’ for Kerala Assembly Polls

Last Updated on January 12, 2026 12:31 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the “Mission 2026” in Thiruvananthapuram for the forthcoming assembly elections in Kerala on Sunday. Addressing the state conference of BJP members elected to civic bodies at the Uday Palace Convention Centre in Kowdiar, Thiruvananthapuram, Mr Shah said that BJP is working towards building a Viksit Kerala and aims to form a BJP government in the state to achieve that goal. He also said that the path to Viksit Bharat passes through a Viksit Kerala.

Mentioning about the Sabari Mala Gold controversy case, he said, two Ministers are culprits in the minds of people and they cannot have a neutral enquiry about it. Those, who cannot save Sabari Mala assets, cannot save our belief. Entire nation is concerned about it.

Mr. Shah said that, the Prime Minister had presented a balanced development model and the infrastructure in India was developed into world class level. Kerala also should kick start comprehensive development rather than depending on remittance economy.