Jaishankar Concludes France, Luxembourg Visit, Boosts India-Europe Engagement

Last Updated on January 12, 2026 12:29 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / NEW DELHI

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar concluded his visit to France and Luxembourg, reflecting India’s growing engagement with Europe. Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement that during his visit, Dr Jaishankar called on French President Emmanuel Macron and held bilateral discussions with his counterpart Jean Noel Barrot.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed areas of innovation and technology, startups, health, education and mobility in view of the India-France Year of Innovation. Discussions were also held on growing cooperation in strategic areas of defence, security, space, civil nuclear and maritime security, economy and global developments. Dr Jaishankar addressed the 31st Conference of Ambassadors of France as Guest of Honour, underlining the contemporary global shifts in the world while highlighting the importance of strategic autonomy. The Minister is the first non-European Foreign Minister to be the Guest of Honour at the Conference.



Dr Jaishankar also participated in the first India-Weimar Foreign Ministers’ meeting, which included Foreign Ministers of France, Germany and Poland. It discussed on the importance of deepening India-Europe and India-EU relations. The Minister also interacted with French parliamentarians.



Further in Luxembourg, Dr Jaishankar called on the Prime Minister of Luxembourg Luc Frieden and held bilateral discussions with Deputy Prime Minister and counterpart Xavier Bettel. The leaders discussed India-Luxembourg relations, including political cooperation, trade and investment, financial services, innovation, digital technologies, space and people-to-people ties, and regional and global developments. Dr Jaishankar also addressed members of the Indian community, acknowledging their contribution to strengthening the bridge between India and Luxembourg and their role in enhancing India’s profile in the region. The Ministry said that the visit underscores the growing convergence of interests between India and Europe in the evolving global landscape.