Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Japan willing to resume peace talks with Russia

Jul 15, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Japan has expressed readiness to resume peace treaty talks with Russia when conditions allow. In an interview with a state-run news agency, Japanese Ambassador to Moscow Akira Muto said that it is necessary to conclude a peace treaty by resolving the territorial issue between the two countries to build stable relations.

He described Japan as Russia’s natural partner and neighbour, recalling President Putin’s openness to dialogue. Muto also voiced support for U.S. efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict and welcomed a possible U.S.-Russia summit.

Ties between the two countries worsened after Japan imposed sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In response, Moscow suspended peace treaty talks, accusing Japan of taking a hostile stance. The main obstacle remains the decades-long dispute over the southern Kuril Islands, known in Japan as the Northern Territories.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh to review all Independent Power Plant deals signed under Hasina regime

Jul 15, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh national polls must be held in February 2026: BNP

Jul 15, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pentagon signs $200 million deal with Elon Musk’s xAI to use Grok in US govt operations

Jul 15, 2025

You missed

URDU SECTION

بھارت میں مانسون: صرف بارش نہیں، زندگی کا محور

16 July 2025 1:08 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

भारत में मानसून: सिर्फ बारिश नहीं, जीवन का मेरुदंड

16 July 2025 12:59 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bihar SIR: EC says over 86% Enumeration Forms received so far

16 July 2025 12:44 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

Cardiac Arrest -हृदयगति रुकने के इलाज में क्रांति: ECPR और ECMO से जीवन बचाने की नई उम्मीद

16 July 2025 12:35 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!