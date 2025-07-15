Torrential rain triggers flash flooding in New York, New Jersey

AMN/ WEB DESK

In United States, Torrential rains pounded parts of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, triggering severe flash floods in New York City and northern New Jersey. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency late yesterday. He urged residents to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings for all five boroughs of New York City. More than an inch of rain fell in areas like Staten Island and Manhattan. City officials warned residents, especially those in basement apartments, to be ready for sudden evacuations. Authorities in both states stayed on high alert through the night. They monitored flood-prone areas closely, warning that conditions could worsen.