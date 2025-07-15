Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

UN Chief flags global development emergency; only 35% of SDGs on track for 2030

Jul 15, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, reported that only 35 per cent of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are on track to be met by the 2030 deadline. He said the drawback in meeting the deadline is a global development emergency.

In his speech at the launch of the Sustainable Development Goals 2025 report, Antonio Guterres reminded that 10 years have passed since the adoption of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. He highlighted achievements in education, clean energy, digital access, and social security, along with declines in child marriage and increased women’s participation. However, over 800 million people remain in extreme poverty, with nearly 18 per cent of the goals regressing. Climate change, the debt crisis, and conflicts are hindering progress, prompting a call for peace in Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan, and West Asia.

Since 2015, over 110 million children have been enrolled in schools, and 92 per cent of the global population has access, with internet usage up 70%. Another study presented a 40 per cent drop in new HIV infections since 2010, and that malaria prevention has saved 12 million lives. Nonetheless, challenges persist in water, sanitation, health services, and women’s equality. The report emphasises transformation in food, energy, digital access, education, employment, and climate.

