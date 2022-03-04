FreeCurrencyRates.com

Japan to extend coronavirus quasi-emergency measures in about half of prefectures under restrictions

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Japanese Government is set to extend coronavirus quasi-emergency measures in about half of the 31 prefectures where restrictions are in place through Sunday.

Prime Minister Kishida Fumio will announce the government’s plan later today in a news conference after a discussion with related ministers.

The government intends to keep the intensive measures in place in areas including Tokyo, Osaka, Hokkaido and Aichi. It says an extension is necessary because hospital occupancy rates remain high, mainly in big cities. The government is thinking of extending the measures through March 21.

Meanwhile, the government plans to lift the restrictions in prefectures including Fukushima, Nagano, Hiroshima and Fukuoka, citing an improving infection situation. The government is expected to make a formal decision tomorrow after seeking advice and approval from experts on its plan.

