Janaushadhi Kendras making significant contributions in fight against COVID-19 pandemic

WEB DESK

Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras are making significant contributions in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by providing essential medicines at affordable cost.

Over 7700 Janaushadhi Kendras are functional across the country. The Chemicals and Fertilizers Ministry has said, a total of 1449 essential medicines are available for sale in these centers. The best quality N-95 face mask which is an effective tool in the fight against the Coronavirus is available at only Rs 25 in these centers. The Ministry added that 37 distributors have been roped in to strengthen the supply mechanism in the rural and remote areas.

Speaking about the benefit of the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendra, Agra resident Narendra Sharma demanded to open more such centers.

The prices of Janaushadhi medicines are cheaper at least by 50 per cent and in some cases by 80 to 90 per cent of the market price of the branded medicines.