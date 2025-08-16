Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

QAUMI AWAAZ

Jan Suraaj Pledges Political Representation for Muslims

Aug 16, 2025

By Special Correspondent
Patna, August 16

An impressive political convention organized by the Jan Suraaj Party took place at the Maulana Mazharul Haque Auditorium in Haj Bhawan, Patna, with thousands of participants from across Bihar. The event, titled Bihar Badlaav Conference, was focused on advocating fair political representation for Muslims in the upcoming 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

In a charged and energetic atmosphere, Jan Suraaj leader Prashant Kishor addressed the gathering, emphasizing the importance of political wisdom in the Muslim community. “If thousands of Hindus are joining Jan Suraaj, then Muslims must also walk shoulder to shoulder,” he said. Promising a minimum of 40 seats for Muslim candidates, Kishor urged the community to break its silence and claim its rightful place in the political landscape. Citing Islamic teachings, he reminded the audience, “You should fear none but Allah and decide your children’s future yourselves.”

The conference witnessed a significant development as hundreds of leaders from various political backgrounds announced their decision to join the Jan Suraaj movement, expressing faith in its vision for Bihar’s transformation.

Prominent figures present included MLC Afaaq Ahmad, State President Manoj Bharti, leaders Kishore Kumar Muna, Sarwar Ali (General Secretary), Amjad Hasan, Dr. Shahnawaz, Waseem Nair Ansari, Shahab Malik, Abdul Rahman (Media In-Charge), Masiuddin (Party Spokesperson), and Maulana Shahnawaz Qasmi. The event was hosted by Abu Afan Farooqi, Atiq uz zaman Nawab and Tariq Anwar Champarni.

The convention concluded with resounding slogans: “Change is no longer impossible — we will achieve political representation based on population share.”

Thousands pledged to actively participate in the upcoming elections to ensure just and powerful representation for Bihar’s Muslim community.

Related Post

QAUMI AWAAZ

AMP Hosts Key Meet with UP MLAs on Muslim Development Roadmap

Aug 18, 2025
QAUMI AWAAZ

AIMPLB Urges Supreme Court to Suspend ‘UMEED Portal’ Until Final Verdict on Waqf Law

Aug 16, 2025
ARTICLES QAUMI AWAAZ

Fact vs Propaganda: Truth Behind Fatehpur’s Abdul Samad Tomb Dispute

Aug 13, 2025

You missed

CAMPUS

Prof Rizvi Assumes Charge as Registrar of Patliputra University, Sets High Academic Goals

18 August 2025 10:44 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

پروفیسر ابو بکر رضوی نے رجسٹرار کا عہدہ سنبھالا، پاٹلی پترا یونیورسٹی کو نئی بلندیوں تک لے جانے کا عزم

18 August 2025 10:37 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Water Level Of River Yamuna Rises Above Warning Mark In Delhi

18 August 2025 10:29 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

NHRC issues notice to  Punjab police in journalist’s assault case

18 August 2025 10:28 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!