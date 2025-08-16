Jan Suraaj Pledges Political Representation for Muslims

By Special Correspondent

Patna, August 16

An impressive political convention organized by the Jan Suraaj Party took place at the Maulana Mazharul Haque Auditorium in Haj Bhawan, Patna, with thousands of participants from across Bihar. The event, titled Bihar Badlaav Conference, was focused on advocating fair political representation for Muslims in the upcoming 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

In a charged and energetic atmosphere, Jan Suraaj leader Prashant Kishor addressed the gathering, emphasizing the importance of political wisdom in the Muslim community. “If thousands of Hindus are joining Jan Suraaj, then Muslims must also walk shoulder to shoulder,” he said. Promising a minimum of 40 seats for Muslim candidates, Kishor urged the community to break its silence and claim its rightful place in the political landscape. Citing Islamic teachings, he reminded the audience, “You should fear none but Allah and decide your children’s future yourselves.”

The conference witnessed a significant development as hundreds of leaders from various political backgrounds announced their decision to join the Jan Suraaj movement, expressing faith in its vision for Bihar’s transformation.

Prominent figures present included MLC Afaaq Ahmad, State President Manoj Bharti, leaders Kishore Kumar Muna, Sarwar Ali (General Secretary), Amjad Hasan, Dr. Shahnawaz, Waseem Nair Ansari, Shahab Malik, Abdul Rahman (Media In-Charge), Masiuddin (Party Spokesperson), and Maulana Shahnawaz Qasmi. The event was hosted by Abu Afan Farooqi, Atiq uz zaman Nawab and Tariq Anwar Champarni.

The convention concluded with resounding slogans: “Change is no longer impossible — we will achieve political representation based on population share.”

Thousands pledged to actively participate in the upcoming elections to ensure just and powerful representation for Bihar’s Muslim community.