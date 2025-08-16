AIMPLB Urges Supreme Court to Suspend ‘UMEED Portal’ Until Final Verdict on Waqf Law

Special Correspondent /New Delhi

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court seeking the immediate suspension of the Central Government’s recently launched ‘UMEED Portal’ until the final judgment is delivered on the controversial Waqf Act, 2025, which is currently under judicial scrutiny.

In its petition, the Board has urged the apex court to direct the Union Government (Respondent No. 1) to either withdraw the notification implementing the portal or suspend its operation during the pendency of the case. The Board has also requested that no action be taken through state waqf boards or any statutory bodies with respect to the portal in the interim.

Dr. Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas, the national spokesperson of AIMPLB, in a press statement reiterated that the Board had earlier appealed to the Centre multiple times to halt the enforcement of the portal until the court reaches a decision on the legality of the new Waqf Act. He emphasized that the Parliament-enacted law has faced widespread rejection not only from Muslim organizations but also from opposition political parties, human rights groups, civil society, and minority communities including Sikhs and Christians.

Despite the opposition, the UMEED Portal was officially launched by the Union Government on June 6, 2025. The portal mandates that all waqf properties must be registered through the system, failing which their legal status could be jeopardized. The Board has called this step coercive, illegal, and tantamount to contempt of court.

The Supreme Court had earlier reserved its judgment after hearing arguments on AIMPLB’s constitutional challenge to the Waqf Act, 2025, claiming it violates Articles 14, 15, 19, 25, and 29 of the Indian Constitution.

In its petition, the Board pointed out that the portal is directly linked to the disputed law and requires waqf mutawallis to upload sensitive property details and documents. AIMPLB argues this could adversely affect the reliefs sought in the ongoing case and compromise constitutional safeguards.

Dr. Ilyas further stated that the petition highlights multiple legal flaws in the functioning of the UMMID Portal. He requested the Supreme Court to either suspend the portal until a final verdict is delivered or instruct the government to revoke the current notification during the interim period.