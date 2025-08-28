Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Remains Shut for Third Day Due to Landslides

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Jammu and Kashmir, the strategic Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH44) remained closed for traffic for the third consecutive day today due to multiple landslides triggered by heavy rains in the Udhampur-Ramban belt. Due to the closure of the National Highway, over 600 vehicles are stranded at various places en route. The 250 km long stretch, the only all-weather road linking the Kashmir valley with the rest of the country, was blocked by multiple landslides at several places between Jakheni and Chenani in Udhampur district. No vehicular movement was allowed from Nagrota in Jammu towards Reasi, Chenani, Patnitop, Doda, Ramban, Banihal, and Srinagar.

The commuters belonging to Katra and Udhampur towns are requested to keep their photo ID cards to prove their identity so that their movement can be facilitated smoothly. However, men and machines of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) are working on a war footing to clear the highway of blockades, which occurred on Tuesday following heavy rains and flash floods.

The Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag highway is also closed for vehicular movement. According to the traffic advisory, movement of LMVs shall be allowed on the historic Mughal Road connecting the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch in the Jammu region with the Shopian district of the Kashmir region, subject to fair weather and good road conditions, after getting a green signal from road maintenance agencies. These vehicles are allowed from Behramgala in Poonch and Herpora in Shopian between 0700 hours and 1800 hours.