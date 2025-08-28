NDRF Carries Out Rescue and Evacuation Operations in Himachal Pradesh; Over 3,700 Rescued in Last Two Days

AMN/ WEB DESK

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) carried out large-scale rescue and evacuation operations in the Kangra and Chamba districts of Himachal Pradesh. It rescued over 3,700 people over the last two days amid adverse weather conditions.

In Kangra district, the Beas River surged on the intervening night of August 26 and 27 and overran the premises of Arni University, Indora. The team swiftly evacuated 427 persons, including 412 students and 15 staff members. Yesterday, another 26 people were safely shifted from the university.

The team rescued 15 people amid heavy flooding in the Mand and Sanor areas of Indora subdivision.

In the Chamba district, an NDRF team deployed for the ongoing Shri Manimahesh Ji Yatra launched a major evacuation effort on August 27. The team, along with HP Police and civil officials, set up a temporary footbridge to facilitate pilgrims in Dhancho near Gauri Kund. It evacuated 3,269 pilgrims to Dunali. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to bring life back on track after the recent heavy rainfall. Due to landslides and floods, two national highways and 582 roads are closed for traffic.