Heavy Rains Disrupt Life in Telangana; Army Deployed for Rescue in Medak and Kamareddy

AMN/ WEB DESK

Heavy rainfall across several districts of Telangana has led to significant disruption to normal life. Incessant rains battered especially Kamareddy, Medak, and Nirmal districts yesterday. Ramareddy in Kamareddy District received the highest of 149.8 mm of rainfall till this morning, while Thumpally of Nizamabad District received 149.5 mm of rainfall.

Several villages in the rain-hit areas have been cut off from the rest of the world as the streams and rivulets are overflowing. Flood water from almost all major irrigation projects is being released downstream as they reach their maximum capacity. Hundreds of habitations and colonies in the towns were inundated. Meanwhile, the Met officials have issued an orange alert of very heavy rain likely in 16 districts today.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has been deployed in rain-hit areas and is undertaking rescue and relief operations in Medak and Kamareddy districts. The Engineering Task Forces (ETF) of the Indian Army Flood Relief Columns are clearing obstacles and restoring connectivity, while Medical Teams are providing urgent care to the affected. With specialised boats, essential equipment and skilled troops, the Army is evacuating stranded citizens and relocating families to safer areas.

A helicopter of the Indian Air Force has also been kept on standby. Meanwhile, irrigation projects in the state are receiving huge inflows due to incessant rains in catchment areas. As per the officials, heavy flood inflows reaching the Dindi Project in Nalgonda district are gushing into the reservoir at alarming levels. Continuous rain in the catchment areas has led to a steep rise in inflows, forcing officials to remain on high alert. Citizens living near and downstream of various projects have been advised to stay alert and exercise caution.