Maharashtra: 17 killed, 9 injured as building collapsed in Mumbai

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least 17 people have been killed and 9 others injured after a four-storey building collapsed last night in Virar East, Mumbai. The incident occurred at Ramabai Apartments in the Narangi area. Rescue operations by the NDRF, police, and fire brigade are still underway, with 24 people rescued so far.

Officials fear that more victims may still be trapped under the rubble. District Magistrate Indurani Jakhar visited the site to oversee the rescue efforts. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his condolences and announced financial assistance of 5 lakh rupees for the family of each deceased victim. State Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan also visited the site to review the situation.