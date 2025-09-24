Jammu and Kashmir’s Crucial Rajya Sabha Polls Set for Oct 24

Last Updated on September 24, 2025 8:01 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

The upcoming Rajya Sabha elections for four seats in Jammu and Kashmir to be held on Oct 24, is pitched to be a closely watched political contest.

The ruling alliance, with 52 seats in the Assembly, is comfortably positioned to secure three out of the four seats for the Upper House. The remaining seat is expected to witness an interesting battle, with the BJP holding 28 Assembly seats.

This will be the first Rajya Sabha election in Jammu and Kashmir after a gap of ten years, following the Assembly elections held last year.

Under normal circumstances, Rajya Sabha elections are held biennially, with one-third of members retiring every six years. However, due to the absence of an elected Assembly in recent years, the elections for two additional seats—whose terms had lapsed earlier—are now being held alongside the regular biennial election.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced that voting will be held in two different patterns: two seats will be filled through the regular biennial process, while the other two will be contested simultaneously.

According to the current vote arithmetic, 45 Assembly votes are required to win one seat each in the standard election format, while for the two combined seats, the winning threshold stands at 30 votes each.

The party standing in the present assembly stands, The congress party has 6 seats, National Conference 41 , CPI ( M) 1, Independent 4.

BJP 28 seat, PDP 3 seats, AAP 1, JKPC 1 and others 3 which are neither with government or with BJP.