Ladakh Protest Turns Deadly: Clashes Leave Several Injured, BJP Offices Torched

Leh witnessed violent protests on Wednesday as thousands of youth took to the streets, demanding statehood for Ladakh and extension of Sixth Schedule protections. The shutdown, initially peaceful, spiraled out of control when protesters clashed with security forces, pelting stones and setting a BJP office and a CRPF vehicle on fire. Police responded with tear gas and baton charges, leaving over 70 people injured. Reports also indicated at least four deaths, though official confirmation is awaited.

The agitation follows a hunger strike launched on September 10 under the leadership of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and the Leh Apex Body’s youth wing. The strike was aimed at pressuring the Centre to expedite talks on Ladakh’s constitutional safeguards. Tensions peaked after two hunger strikers were hospitalized on Tuesday.

Wangchuk has since called off his fast, appealing for calm and urging protesters not to jeopardize the larger cause through violence. Meanwhile, the Leh administration has imposed prohibitory orders under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita to curb further unrest.

The Centre has announced a fresh round of talks with the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance on October 6. Until then, Ladakh remains tense but resolute in its demand for greater autonomy.