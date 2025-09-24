Jaishankar Hosts Global South Meeting at UNGA, Calls for Stronger Multilateralism

Last Updated on September 24, 2025 1:20 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

New York

INDIA’S External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday convened a High-Level Meeting of Like-Minded Global South Countries on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA80), urging greater collaboration, solidarity, and reform of international institutions to reflect the priorities of developing nations.

According to MEA , the discussions focused on pressing global challenges, including climate justice, digital technologies, food and energy security, and the urgent need for multilateral reforms. Jaishankar said the Global South, facing “a multiplicity of risks,” must turn to multilateralism for solutions.

“Utilise existing forums to strengthen consultations among the Global South with a view to enhancing solidarity and collaboration. Bring to the table specific strengths and achievements—vaccines, digital capabilities, education, agro-practices, SME culture—that can benefit fellow nations,” Jaishankar said in his opening remarks.

He underscored the need for climate action strategies designed for the Global South rather than justified by the Global North. “In areas like climate action and climate justice, come up with initiatives that serve the Global South. Discuss the promise of technologies, especially AI, and reform the UN and multilateralism as a whole,” he stressed.

The minister noted that developing countries are grappling with the combined impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, extreme weather events, volatile trade flows, and uncertain investment climates. He warned that international organisations are being “starved of resources and rendered ineffective, with the very concept of multilateralism under attack.”

Calling for fair economic practices, resilient supply chains, and stronger South-South trade and technology cooperation, Jaishankar emphasised the role of digital public infrastructure in creating a level playing field.

On the sidelines, Jaishankar also held bilateral meetings with several leaders, including Singapore’s Vivian Balakrishnan, St. Lucia’s Alva Baptiste, Mauritius’ Ritish Ramful, and the Netherlands’ David van Weel.

