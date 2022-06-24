FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     25 Jun 2022 03:45:03      انڈین آواز

Jammu and Kashmir to host G-20 meetings in 2023

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Jammu and Kashmir will host the 2023 meetings of the G20, an influential group of the world’s major economies. J&K government has set up a five-member high-level committee for overall coordination of G20 meetings to be held in the Union Territory.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal was appointed as India’s Sherpa for the G20 in September 2021. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, India will hold the G-20 presidency from December 1, 2022, and convene the first G20 leaders’ summit in 2023.

India’s representation at G20 summits has been led by Prime Minister Modi since 2014.

The G20 countries include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United States and the United Kingdom.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Nikhat Zareen promises to bring medal in commonwealth games & Olympics

Neelam Jeena / New Delhi A buoyant new world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen looked confident on Monday of re ...

Khelo India Youth Games conclude; Haryana regains top position followed by Mahasporashtra & Karnataka

AMN / PANCHKULA The closing ceremony of Khelo India Youth Games will be held at Indradanush Auditorium Panc ...

US: Judge dismisses molestation lawsuit against Cristiano Ronaldo

AMN / A molestation lawsuit against football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been dismissed by a US distric ...

خبرنامہ

اردو کے نامور نقاد ڈاکٹر گوپی چند نارنگ انتقال کرگئے

 اردو کے نامور نقاد پروفیسر ڈاکٹر گوپی چند نارنگ کا امریکہ م ...

بھارت میں اقلیتوں پر حملوں میں اضافہ ہوا ہے، امریکی محکمہ خارجہ

بھارت فطری طور پر تکثیریت پر مبنی سماج ہونے کے ناطے مذہبی آزا ...

نفرت کے سوداگر سری لنکاکی تباہی سے سبق حاصل کریں:مولانا ارشدمدنی

بھیانک سیلاب میں جہاں انتظامیہ کے لوگ نہیں پہنچے وہاں جمعیۃک ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart