Jammu and Kashmir to host G-20 meetings in 2023

Jammu and Kashmir will host the 2023 meetings of the G20, an influential group of the world’s major economies. J&K government has set up a five-member high-level committee for overall coordination of G20 meetings to be held in the Union Territory.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal was appointed as India’s Sherpa for the G20 in September 2021. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, India will hold the G-20 presidency from December 1, 2022, and convene the first G20 leaders’ summit in 2023.

India’s representation at G20 summits has been led by Prime Minister Modi since 2014.

The G20 countries include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United States and the United Kingdom.