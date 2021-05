AMN

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Govt. of lndia has sanctioned 19,000 Solar Street Lights (SSLs) to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir with a central financial support of Rs. 42.06 crores against the total project cost of Rs 47.84 crores with the remaining project cost of Rs. 5.78 crores to be provided by J&K. The project is being implemented by Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency (JAKEDA), and the Department of Science and Technology.