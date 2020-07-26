Jamia Online Summer School on ‘Job Readiness’ ends on positive note

Students appreciate motivational lectures by industry experts

AMN/ NEW DELHI

A week-long ‘Online Summer School on Job Readiness” organised by the University Placement Cell (UPC), Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) ended on 24thJuly,2020 with a power packed address in the valedictory session by Mr.Rajeev Karwal, Founder Chairman of Milagrow Robots, India’s No.1 robotics brand for consumer and commercial robots.

The summer School started on 16th July,2020 to prepare students for upcoming job opportunities and to enhance their employability skills.

Mr. Karwal in his address advised students for hard work, honesty and commitment to ensure success. He stressed on being innovative during tough situations and keeping ambitions high. He also asked participants to prepare for digital skills and be confident in their strengths.

JMI Vice Chancellor Prof. Najma Akhtar presided over the session and congratulated the UPC,JMI for organising the first ever Online Summer School on Job readiness.

An industry veteran, Rajeev brings with him extensive leadership

experience. He has successfully steered businesses at various stages of their evolution, be it starting up, scaling up or turning them around. As the Founder Chairman of Milagrow, he is responsible for spearheading the company’s growth strategy, business operations and expansion.

Widely celebrated as a leading brand-builder in India, Rajeev is acknowledged for his ethical business practises. It is under his exceptional leadership that Milagrow has emerged as the frontrunner in India’s consumer robotics space. Prior to founding Milagrow, he also made immense contributions in his roles as the Director Sales & Marketing at LG, Managing Director, Consumer Electronics at Philips,

Managing Director, India at Electrolux, and Founding President & CEO at Reliance Digital.

A highly accomplished professional, Rajeev has been associated with several industry associations.

He was the President of CEAMA (Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association) from 1999 to 2002. Rajeev has also been on the National Council of CII and FICCI multiple times. He was one of the founder members of Young Indians at CII. Rajeev has won many accolades throughout his highly illustrious professional life.

Total 12 topics such as Self-awareness, self-analysis, Personality Development, Business Communication, Presentation skills, Group Discussions, Goal setting, Team Work, writing resume in effective manner, cracking Interviews, etc.were covered during the week-long programme.

Eminent Industry experts conducted these sessions. More than 2500 students registered for the programme but due to limited seats only 200 students were offered to attend the programme on Google meet. Live streaming of the programme was provided on YouTube to the rest of students. It was well appreciated by students and faculty members who attended the programme.

This programme was inaugurated online on 16th July 2020 on google meet. Mr. Anees Khan, Global Business Head, WIPRO Ltd., UK was the speaker and Prof. Najma Akhtar, Vice-Chancellor, JMI presided over the session.

The other speakers of the programme were Mr. Zuhaib T. Khan, CEO, Apeejay Stya & Svran Group, Mr. Divesh Dhawan, Global CP-Business Lead, Diageo, Mr. Ashish Garg, Vice President-Global Talent Acquisition, American Express , Mr. Samir Sharma. Head-Marketing, Digital & Offline, Indospirit Group, Ms. Roopa H. Sharma, Dy. Sr. Manager-Employee Counselling, Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA), Mr. Karan Sakhuja, Sr. Product Manager, Forbes.com, Ms. Ruhi Dhar, Corporate Trainer, Mr. Sanjay Baxla, Ex Sr. VP-HR, DLF Ltd., Ms. Ritika Subhash, Director of Schools, Indian Subcontinent, Mangahigh.com, Mr. Nadeem Hasan, Talent Development Specialist, Dubai, Prof. Shahid Akhtar, and Prof. Rihan Khan Suri.