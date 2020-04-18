Jamia Hamdard mitigates impact of lockdown due to COVID-19

AMN / NEW DELHI
Jamia Hamdard has taken several measures to mitigate the impact of lockdown due to COVID19 Pandemic. University has advanced its summer vacations to run parallelly with the COVID lockdown starting from 15th April to 15th May 2020.
Major decisions taken by the university to alleviate the impact of lockdown are as follow:
- The Summer vacation has been advanced till May 15, 2020. The University will re-open on Monday- May 18, 2020.
- All Internal assessments will be carried online and marks will be given in lieu of the final exam. The students will be given assignments, project report, term paper, mini review, open book exams etc. during the vacation period. All submitted reports should be duly put to plagiarism check. These will be evaluated and marks given as this will be treated as par with a regular end semester exam.
- End Semester examinations will be held only for the final semester students for every course. All students will be promoted to next semester without the end semester examination.
- Exams for final semester students will start after the University re-opens on May 18, 2020, and will be finished by May 31, 2020.
- PhD students will be given six months of relaxation in thesis submission if require without payment of extra fee.
- Shortage of attendance will be condoned for all students across the different school as a one-time special measure.
- Practical examinations for all semesters , other than for the final year students will also be through assignments/ reports etc. as per the decision of concerned teachers. In case in some courses practical examination still required this should be completed within 10 days after the University reopens.
- Online portal for admissions will be opened with immediate effect and will remain open till June 20, 2020. Admission counselling will commence from June 29, 2020 and admission formalities for new incoming batches will be completed by July 31, 2020.This is subject to declaration of results of Board Exams, NEET, CLAT, JEE and other centralized admission tests.
- All classes for newly admitted students will begin from August 3, 2020.
- The above mentioned modalities are subject to regulations announced , if any, by UGC/ MHRD, other statutory councils such as MCI/PCI/BCI/AICTE /Nursing Council Unani council etc. and their decision will supersede the above as an where applicable.
- All of the above are contingent upon government directives under the current dynamic situation and can change, if situation so desires, at short notice.