Jamaat-e-Islami appeals Muslims to celebrate Eid-al Adha with necessary precautions

AMN / New Delhi

The Shariah Council of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) has issued guidelines for Muslims ahead of Eid-al Adha, asking them to take all necessary precautionary measures during celebrations.

In a statement to the media, the Shariah Council’s Chairman Maulana Syed Jalaluddin Umari and Secretary Dr. Muhammad Raziul Islam Nadvi said that we have issued an appeal to the Muslim community to celebrate Eid-al Adha and offer animal sacrifice (Qurbani) with necessary precautions, cautioning that the Coronavirus has not yet been eradicated.

The Shariah Council (JIH) advised Muslims to follow the guidance and commandments of Islamic Shariah by remaining within the confines of the law of the land and avoid slaughtering banned animals. The council said, “all precautionary measures must be exercised during sacrificing animals. Do not offer it on the roads, footpath and pathways. Kindly ensure the highest level of cleanliness and hygiene. Ensure that you bury the blood and entrails of the animal in the earth after the sacrifice or deliver it at the designated spot of garbage collection. It would be appropriate to form a committee before a few days of the Eid-al-Adha that keeps an eye on the situation and also remains in touch with the local administration and offers its support and cooperation towards maintaining law and order in the area.”

The JIH Shariah Council noted that animal sacrifice is a ‘Sunnah’ of the Prophet Ibrahim (peace be upon him) which the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) followed and also enjoined upon the Muslim community. The Council said, “It is not merely a ritual or a custom. Hence, as far as possible, Muslims must try and offer sacrifice on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha. Charity (Sadaqah-Khairat) or some social service cannot be a substitute for this deed of sacrifice. The people upon whom the act of sacrifice is obligatory, if they are unable to do it despite their desire and efforts due to some reasons, then they should give charity to the poor of an amount equivalent to the cost of sacrifice after the ‘days of sacrifice’. We pray to Allah that He guides us to follow His religion Islam and grants us the grace to follow His Will.”