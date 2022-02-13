FreeCurrencyRates.com

Jaishankar reaches Philippines for 3-day official visit

AMN

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar is reaching Philippines today on a three-day official visit. This will be his first visit to Philippines as External Affairs Minister.

Dr Jaishankar will hold talks with his counterpart, Teodoro L. Locsin Jr. the Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Philippines. 

The Ministers will review developments in bilateral relations since the meeting of the Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation that they co-chaired in virtual format in November 2020.

Regional and international issues of mutual interest would also be discussed.

In addition to other meetings Dr Jaishankar will also interact with the Indian community in Manila.

