Jaishankar holds bilateral consultations with UK Secretary of State Elizabeth Truss

External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar held delegation-level talks with UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Elizabeth Truss in Delhi on Thursday evening. During the talks, Dr Jaishankar said the Roadmap 2030 for India-UK relationship has made substantial progress. He said a lot remains to be done.

Ms. Truss arrived in Delhi earlier today for a day-long visit.

India-UK relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the India-UK Virtual Summit held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson on 4th May last year.