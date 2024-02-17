Jaishankar calls on Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

@DrSJaishankar

AMN / WEB DESK

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar met and discussed issues related to bilateral cooperation as well as those of key global and regional concern with prominent leaders, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Saturday.

Dr. Jaishankar called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh. In a social media post, he appreciated PM Hasina’s guidance for taking India Bangladesh Maitri forward.

Dr. Jaishankar also met Foreign Affairs Minister of Belgium, Hadja Lahbib. He expressed delight in working with the Belgian Presidency of the European Union, as well as in advancing the bilateral ties.

Dr. Jaishankar held a discussion on the Ukraine conflict with Foreign Minister of Poland, Radosław Sikorski.

Dr. Jaishankar also met and shared views on recent global developments with Foreign Minister of Portugal, João Cravinho.

Additionally, Dr. Jaishankar met Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and discussed about traditional medicine and pandemic preparedness.

The Munich Security Conference which began yesterday in Germany will conclude tomorrow. It offers a unique opportunity for high-level debates on the world’s most pressing security challenges.