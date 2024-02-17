Pakistan: Rawalpindi Commissioner resigns, admitting rigging in elections

Conflicting reports emerge about Liaqat Ali Chatha’s arrest as ECP rejects allegations and Punjab CM orders probe

In another elections related development, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatha Saturday tendered his resignation, which he said was out of “guilty conscience” for abetting large-scale electoral rigging in the garrison city further raising the political mercury in the country.

Addressing a press conference at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Chatha announced to step down from his position, admitting he did injustice to the people of his city.

The resignation comes amidst protests against electoral irregularities, especially rigging. According to media reports, the Commissioner held a press conference at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in which he tendered his resignation, saying that he had done injustice to the people of Rawalpindi Division.

He admitted that “rigging” took place in Rawalpindi Division and took responsibility for it. He said that they converted the losers into winners with 50,000 votes margin. He claimed and surrendered himself before the police. Mr. Chattha claimed that even today the election staff are affixing fake stamps on the ballot papers.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has rejected the allegation of rigging by the senior official. Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir said that this is neither a revelation nor a confession of the crime, this is a claim and an allegation to harm the credibility of the elections. He said that he strongly rejects the allegations made by Mr. Chatta.

In a parallel development, following the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party’s announcement to hold protest demonstrations in the capital, the Islamabad Deputy Commissioner refused to grant permission to hold protests on Saturday. The Imran Khan-led party PTI had called for nationwide protests today against “rigging” in the 2024 general elections.

Election commission rejects claims

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has rejected the claims made by the Rawalpindi commissioner, stating that no official of the commission gave any direction to him regarding the manipulation of results.

According to a statement issued by the electoral authority, the commissioner of any division is neither a district returning officer, RO, or presiding officer, nor do they have any direct role in the conduct of an election.

‘PTI mandate stolen’

Responding to the claims, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Khan said that the Rawalpindi commissioner took a major step today and his allegations prove that their mandate has been stolen.

“They have stolen our seats and now our demand is simple. We want the chief justice to take suo motu notice of this matter, the Election Commission should correct its mistake and our mandate should be given back to us,” he said while speaking to Geo News.

Khan said that we had won about 160-170 seats, adding that his party does not trust CM Naqvi’s probe as everything happened under his nose.

Meanwhile, PML-N senior leader Rana Sanaullah said that Chatha is one of his close friends and he was being treated for having mental problems. “However, if something like this had happened, he would have told me,” he added.

Sanaullah, however, said that allegations of rigging should be investigated in every case.

PPP demands investigation

Moreover, PPP leader Sherry Rehman said that an investigation into serious allegations should take place.

“The question arises that Rawalpindi commissioner’s conscience woke up after 10 days,” she said.

“The commissioner said that he was under social media and overseas Pakistanis’ pressure,” said the senator, adding that his allegations have raised questions on the elections of the entire district.

She said that the commissioner should also give proof of his allegations as he did not present any evidence.