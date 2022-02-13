ISRO to launch PSLV-C52 carrying three satellites on Monday

Tweeted by @AIRThe Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO is set to launch the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C52 tomorrow at 5.59 hours from the first launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The PSLV-C52 mission will launch three satellites. One of the satellites to be launched is EOS-04 radar imaging satellite weighing 1710 kgs.

EOS-04 is designed to provide high quality images under all weather conditions for applications such as agriculture, forestry and plantations, soil moisture and hydrology and flood mapping. This satellite will be positioned into a Sun synchronous polar orbit.

As a co-passenger INS-2TD technology demonstrator satellite and INSPIRE sat 1 student satellite will also be launched. INS-2TD is a precursor to India-Bhutan Joint Satellite INS-2B.

INS-2TD carries a thermal imaging camera to assess land and water surface temperature and thermal inertia at day and at night. INSPIRE sat-1 is a small satellite from the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology in association with the Laboratory of Atmospheric and Space Physics at University of Colorado. PSLV-C52 will be the 54th launch in the PSLV series.