Israel”s environment minister tests COVID-19 positive

Israel Environment Minister Gila Gamliel has tested positive for coronavirus as the country remains under lockdown while battling a second wave of infection. She was the fourth minister in Israel’s government to test positive for COVID-19 since March.

The Israeli government imposed a nationwide lockdown on September 18 ahead of the Jewish High Holidays in an effort to rein in an outbreak of the coronavirus.

According to Health Ministry figures, Israel has recorded over 264,000 cases and almost 1,700 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.