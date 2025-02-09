Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israeli Forces Withdraw from Netzarim Corridor in Gaza as Part of Ceasefire Deal

Feb 9, 2025

The Israeli military has pulled out of the Netzarim corridor in central Gaza, a move confirmed by Hamas. This withdrawal is part of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

The Palestinian police force took charge of the area to manage the flow of Palestinians moving through it.

The Netzarim corridor, about four miles long, had been occupied by Israeli forces since the early months of the war, cutting off northern Gaza from the south. Many Palestinians had crossed through the corridor to return to their homes after seeking refuge in southern Gaza.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Saudi Arabia rejects Israeli comments on displacement of Palestinians

Feb 9, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Egypt to host emergency Arab summit on Feb. 27 to discuss ‘serious’ Palestinian developments

Feb 9, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran Calls for OIC Emergency Meeting on Gaza; Egypt to Host Arab Summit on Feb 27

Feb 9, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

मणिपुर के मुख्यमंत्री बीरेन सिंह ने इस्तीफा दिया

9 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Saudi Arabia rejects Israeli comments on displacement of Palestinians

9 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Egypt to host emergency Arab summit on Feb. 27 to discuss ‘serious’ Palestinian developments

9 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Books

Kolkata International Book Fair Concludes

9 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!