Israeli Forces Withdraw from Netzarim Corridor in Gaza as Part of Ceasefire Deal

The Israeli military has pulled out of the Netzarim corridor in central Gaza, a move confirmed by Hamas. This withdrawal is part of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

The Palestinian police force took charge of the area to manage the flow of Palestinians moving through it.

The Netzarim corridor, about four miles long, had been occupied by Israeli forces since the early months of the war, cutting off northern Gaza from the south. Many Palestinians had crossed through the corridor to return to their homes after seeking refuge in southern Gaza.