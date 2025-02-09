Iran Calls for OIC Emergency Meeting on Gaza; Egypt to Host Arab Summit on Feb 27

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, has urged an emergency meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to address the Gaza crisis. Araghchi discussed the matter with Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty over a phone call.

Both diplomats reaffirmed their countries’ support for Palestinian rights. Abdelatty also emphasised Egypt’s diplomatic efforts to support Palestinian rights, ensure the implementation of the ceasefire, and aid in Gaza’s reconstruction.

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry welcomed Iran’s proposal and called for consultations among Islamic nations.

Meanwhile, Egypt announced it will host an emergency Arab summit on February 27 to discuss the “serious” developments in Gaza and the international condemnation of U.S. actions. The summit was decided to be held after Egypt’s high-level consultations with Arab nations, including Palestine, which requested the summit, and coordination with Bahrain, the current chair of the Arab League (AL) summit and the AL Secretariat.