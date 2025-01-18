The Indian Awaaz

Israel to release 735 Palestinian prisoners in first phase of Gaza ceasefire & hostage release deal with Hamas

Jan 19, 2025
Israel to release 735 Palestinian prisoners in first phase of Gaza ceasefire & hostage release deal with Hamas

Israel will release 735 Palestinian prisoners during the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal that it agreed with Hamas. In a statement, Israel’s Justice Ministry said, the deal is expected to go into effect tomorrow and include three phases.

The first phase is expected to last for 42 days during which 33 Israeli hostages are set to be released. The ministry released the names of all prisoners set for release, except those of 25 minors, aged between 16 and 18. The ministry statement was released shortly after the Israeli government approved the deal paving the way for implementation tomorrow.

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh: Reform commission recommends drop of secularism from Constitution

Jan 19, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

3 killed in Russian strike on Kyiv

Jan 19, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

IRAN: Two judges shot dead in SC building in Tehran

Jan 19, 2025

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

