Israel Releases Palestinian Prisoners After Hamas Frees Hostages Under Ceasefire Deal

AMN/ WEB DESK

Israel has begun releasing dozens of Palestinian prisoners after Hamas freed three Israeli hostages, marking the latest step in the ongoing ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip that took effect last month.

This release is part of a broader arrangement under the ceasefire deal brokered by international mediators. The agreement, which aims to reduce violence in the region, has already led to a series of prisoner swaps, with both sides holding hostages or prisoners in the context of their broader political struggle.

For those released, the moment marked a bittersweet return to their families, many of whom had been waiting for years.

The Israeli government, in a statement, acknowledged the release of the prisoners as part of an effort to continue the de-escalation process, though officials emphasised that the release of Palestinian prisoners should not be seen as an overall shift in Israel’s policy toward the Gaza Strip and Hamas.

Hamas, for its part, has maintained that the exchange of prisoners is a crucial step in addressing longstanding grievances and advancing the cause of Palestinian rights.